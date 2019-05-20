OSBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting In Blackwell
BLACKWELL, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Blackwell Police Department with an officer-involved shooting Monday.
According to the report, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Monday morning and began in the 1300 block of S. Main in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
Police received calls that shots were fired, and a vehicle had been struck. As officers investigated, they said they received more calls about shots being fired from a white pickup truck at different locations around the town.
Police were able to locate the truck, and a pursuit began.
According to the report, shots were exchanged during the pursuit. The truck eventually stopped at 13th and Doolin Avenue, ending the pursuit. When officers approached the truck, they found 34-year-old Michael Ann Godsey dead inside. She was the only person in the vehicle, officials said.
Two officers with the Blackwell Police Department have been placed on paid administrative leave. One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.