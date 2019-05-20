News
High Severe Weather Threat Monday Includes Tornadoes, Wind, Hail, Flooding
News 9 meteorologist Jed Castles said Monday is likely to be the largest severe weather event of the year.
Storms are beginning to develop in the Northwest part of Oklahoma. The storms are expected to arrive in the Oklahoma City metro area by late morning.
There is a high risk of severe weather that includes wind, hail, flooding and tornadoes. The severe threat will hit central Oklahoma around lunchtime, and stick around into the late evening.
Flooding is another large concern from this storm system.
Jed's 3 a.m. update:
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.