WATCH: Live Oklahoma Severe Weather Updates From News 9
UPDATES (8:10 a.m.) Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties were added to a tornado watch, issued until 10 a.m.
Severe thunderstorms developed across southern and south-central Oklahoma early Saturday, producing heavy rain and some small-to-mid-sized hail. The tornado threat is low but is not zero.
In southwestern Oklahoma, damage has been reported in an area near the town of Geronimo. The Comanche County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said preliminary reports indicated some damage from a confirmed tornado in the area.
***
Saturday will be a busy day across the Sooner State for weather watchers, and it could be a dangerous one, too. Severe thunderstorms will move into southwest Oklahoma early Saturday and eventually into central Oklahoma by mid-morning.
News 9 meteorologist Matt Mahler says the primary weather threats will be hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
The tornado threat this morning is low, but it's not zero.
The storms will move out by early afternoon, keeping western Oklahoma primed for more severe weather later in the day. More large hail, damaging wind gusts and the threat for tornadoes will exist as these storms fire up after 3 p.m.
In case you missed it Friday night, News 9 storm trackers Val and Amy Castor tracked a severe storm from the time it produced a tornado in Beaver County all the way into Kansas, where an even bigger twister came very close to the town of Minneola.
Check out the first tornado of the evening, in Beaver County, near the town of Forgan:
News 9 storm trackers Marty and Debbie Logan were there, too. Here's compilation of the video they captured of the tornado:
The twister lifted, but then the storm turned even more violent once it got into Kansas. At one point, a tornado knocked over a tractor-trailer, leaving the driver of the semi stuck in his cab. The first person on the scene? It was Val and Amy Castor: