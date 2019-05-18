Early-Morning Storm Outbreak Wreaks Havoc Across Oklahoma
An early-morning severe weather outbreak across Oklahoma produced several tornadoes from southwestern parts of the state to southeastern.
The outlook for the rest of Saturday was contingent upon how much energy was zapped from the atmosphere after storms lingered across central Oklahoma through midday. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said there was enough instability for storms to re-fire in northwestern Oklahoma, but he wasn't expecting an outbreak like what Oklahoma experienced Saturday morning.
In southwestern Oklahoma, damage has been reported in an area near the town of Geronimo. The Comanche County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said preliminary reports indicated some damage from a confirmed tornado in the area.
Lightning strikes in the Oklahoma City metro were to blame for a house fire and a church fire.
Our sister station NewsOn6 covered severe weather in eastern Oklahoma, including tornadoes in Bixby and Coalgate.
Saturday's storm outbreak was the second of several days of active weather expected over the next week. Meteorologists are particularly concerned about Monday across central Oklahoma.
But in case you missed it Friday night, News 9 storm trackers Val and Amy Castor tracked a severe storm from the time it produced a tornado in Beaver County all the way into Kansas, where an even bigger twister came very close to the town of Minneola.
Check out the first tornado of the evening, in Beaver County, near the town of Forgan:
News 9 storm trackers Marty and Debbie Logan were there, too. Here's compilation of the video they captured of the tornado:
The twister lifted, but then the storm turned even more violent once it got into Kansas. At one point, a tornado knocked over a tractor-trailer, leaving the driver of the semi stuck in his cab. The first person on the scene? It was Val and Amy Castor: