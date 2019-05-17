"We have massive teams in place whose whole job is to protect people's privacy, protect elections, go through our systems and find something," Sandberg said. "We understand that we made mistakes and that things happened on our service that we didn't foresee. We never foresaw Russian interference in the 2016 election. Full stop. And that's on us. But what happened by 2018? By 2018, we understood foreign interference. We now find it and take it down so much that the media doesn't even cover it. And if you look at all the things people wrote about us after 2018, it was actually still about 2016. So we're going into the 2020 election. We have war rooms in place, we have a working relationship with the FBI and Homeland Security."