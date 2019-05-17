Of the roughly 30 documented fetal abduction cases between 1987 and 2015, most of the mothers were slain and it’s typical for them to have been stalked or lured somewhere under false pretenses — including for free supplies, according to Kenna Quinet, an associate criminal justice professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. In Ochoa-Lopez’s case, police and family members say she was killed after responding to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes. Her infant son is hospitalized in grave condition and is not expected to survive.