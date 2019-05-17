News
USGS: 4.4-Mag. Earthquake Felt Across Oklahoma
Friday, May 17th 2019, 3:55 PM CDT
Viewers from across the state and beyond were rattled by an earthquake centered in Grant County.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says it was a 4.4-mag. earthquake centered in Medford, Okla. The Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) says it was a 4.5-mag. earthquake.
Because of the temblor, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Induced Seismicity Department directed "three oil and gas wastewater disposal wells to stop operations until further notice," according to a press release.
