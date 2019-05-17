OCSO: Investigation Underway Following Death Of Female Inmate
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating following the death of a female inmate Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, detention officers found 48-year-old Tara Lynn Garcia deceased in her cell around 5 a.m. Friday, May 17.
Garcia was housed with two cellmates, and the sheriff’s office does not suspect any foul play after its preliminary investigation.
Garcia’s body was released to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, and it will determine Garcia’s exact cause of death.
Garcia was arrested by Edmond police on Thursday, May 16 for a petit larceny warrant in which the judge ordered she be held without bond, according to the report. Garcia was then booked into the Oklahoma County Jail around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
This is the third inmate death at the Oklahoma County Jail this year, according to the sheriff's office.