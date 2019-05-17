“These guys really took care of our kids. They put our kids first and their focus was really our kids,” said Christina Moodie, whose son attends the high school. “I know Bonnie went above and beyond for the kids.”

The Mascoma Regional School Board voted Tuesday to continue using the company for another year, despite the controversy involving Kimball.

“The people working in the school lunch program are employees of Café Services, and Café Services is responsible for employment decisions regarding those employees,” the district said in a statement. “School district policy is to make healthy nutritious school meals available to every child whether or not the child has sufficient funds to cover the cost of the meal.”