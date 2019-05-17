News
OHP: Woman Killed In Mayes County Wreck After Driver Falls Asleep
Friday, May 17th 2019, 1:33 PM CDT
Updated:
A Missouri woman was killed in a crash about five miles south of Chouteau Friday morning, May 17, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Rita Simmons was a passenger in a SUV that crashed when the driver said he fell asleep and ran off the road.
Troopers said Hervia Roberts of Overland Park, Kansas, was driving southbound on Highway 69 around 6:30 a.m. when his Ford Flex ran off the road and hit a culvert. A collision report states the 36-year-old man told troopers he fell asleep.
Simmons, 65, was taken to a Pryor hospital where she was pronounced dead of internal injuries.
Two other women in the vehicle were also hurt but are expected to be OK.