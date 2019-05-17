Plans Revealed For Memorial Honoring Black Wall Street, Tulsa Race Massacre
Plans have been revealed for a new memorial honoring Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Riot, also known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The outdoor memorial will be built on the grounds of the Vernon AME Church. The Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition says they want people to know more about what happened on Greenwood.
The coalition is partnering with the Equal Justice Initiative to build that outdoor memorial. The group will also lead a project to collect soil from the land where those lynchings took place and they’ll host a high school essay contest where students can earn scholarships.
Vernon AME pastor Dr. Robert Turner opened Friday’s news conference by saying that the race massacre is a secret that's been kept for way too long.
"Because often times, the story of the victim never gets told and this is personal to me because a lot of those folks who were attacked and killed were members of this church," Turner said.
Organizers say you can donate money for the construction of the material. You can also text "memorial" to 66866 to learn more and receive updates about the project.