News
Crews Respond To Overturned Cement Truck Near Downtown OKC
Friday, May 17th 2019, 11:19 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are responding to a reported accident involving an overturned cement truck near downtown Oklahoma City.
The overturned truck was blocking both lanes of traffic on the ramp at westbound Interstate 40 to southbound Interstate 35 in the Dallas Junction.
Troopers have shutdown the ramp to clean up the diesel leaking on the roadway.
The driver appears to be OK.
This is a developing story.