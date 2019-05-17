Her popularity led to T-shirts, calendars, gift wrap and a best-selling book available in 14 languages -- and even an agent.

In 2014, Grumpy Cat starred in a television movie on LifeTime called "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever." The movie is about a perpetually overlooked pet-store cat and the 12-year-old girl who can communicate with her. Grumpy Cat was voiced by "Parks and Recreation" actress Aubrey Plaza.

Almost a year later, Madame Tussauds in San Francisco put together a waxwork of Grumpy Cat that's animatronic, boasting five different movements.

The internet star now has millions of followers on social media. Her fans were devastated upon hearing the news of her death.

"Rest in peace you amazing feline, you will be missed," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, "Fond memories of your beautiful Grumpy face. your life was too short."