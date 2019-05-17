While some users explained they wanted to keep the baby, but it wasn't medically possible. "I was 26, happily married and excited for the pregnancy, " wrote @seash1492. "We got a non compatible with life diagnosis - the skull didn't form. We ended the pregnancy at 13 weeks. We made the best choice for us and now have a happy and healthy baby #youknowme #1in4."

Many celebrities and public figures joined in on the hashtag, including the former head of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards, actress Amber Tamblyn, model Tess Holliday and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon. Nixon shared the story of her mother's illegal abortion, as well as the legal abortion of her wife using the hashtag.

Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones" even posted a screenshot of Philipps' tweet to Instagram, using the hashtag in the comment.

The #youknowme campaign isn't the first time Philipps has spoken about her abortion and tried to raise awareness of restrictive anti-abortion legislation. During last Tuesday's episode of her late-night talk show "Busy Tonight," Philipps spoke candidly about her opposition to Georgia's new controversial abortion law, which would prohibit abortion after a heartbeat is detected in an embryo. That is something that usually happens between five and six weeks into a women's pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.