Cheryl gave the couple a crystal bowl and frame, which now has a picture from the day they said, 'I do.' She also turned one of Melanie's baby bonnets into a handkerchief. Melanie tucked it in her wedding dress, next to her heart, before she walked down the aisle. Now, she and Alan are having a baby of their own, a little boy they plan to name Alexander Lee. It's all proof that even through the storms of life, it does go on and that those we lose are always with us.