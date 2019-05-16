Board Of Regents Meeting To Choose Next OU President
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University Of Oklahoma Board of Regents are meeting to find the university’s next president Thursday.
This comes as current President, Jim Gallogly announced his retirement earlier this week.
The regents have been in executive session since 8:20 p.m. Thursday, with only one item on the agenda.
Jim Gallogly had been the president for less than a year. Regents said they knew this had been a tough year, and a reflection of that - critics of the administration were in the room.
You may recall, another former President David Boren and Vice President Tripp Hall are under investigation, accused in various sexual harassment allegations. Gallogly says he will no longer be part of those investigations, but the new president will likely play a large role in those cases.
The meeting is still ongoing. News 9 was told they’ll have a statement when it wraps up, but there’s still no word on when that will be.