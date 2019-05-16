News
I.M. Pei, Architect For OKC's Urban Redevelopment In 1960s, Dies At 102
Thursday, May 16th 2019, 5:50 PM CDT
I.M. Pei, the architect known for creating a plan for Oklahoma City's urban redevelopment in the 1960s and 1970s, died at 102, according to multiple news reports.
The Chinese-American architect and urban planner was a Pritzker Prize winner, the architect for many skyscrapers across the globe and is known for creating the glass pyramid in front the Louvre in Paris.
He designed buildings several buildings in Dallas, the Kennedy Library in Boston and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
Pei was described as a modernist with cubist themes. The Myriad Botanical Gardens and the convention center were among his designs in the Oklahoma City urban redevelopment plan.
