Trial For Man Accused In Guthrie Homicide Ends In Hung Jury
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - The trial for a man accused and charged with first degree murder, ended in a hung jury Wednesday, May 15.
Reggie Smith is one of four people involved in the death of 24-year-old Joseph Angelo, who was shot 36 times on April 4, 2017 in Guthrie.
Guthrie Police received a call of shots fired on April 4, 2017. When they arrived at a Guthrie residence, they found Angelo with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Four suspects were arrested in connection with the murder. Bracey Jashawn Perry, Frederic Lavelle Veasley Jr. and Derrick Eugene Smith pleaded guilty for their involvement.
But Wednesday, May 15 Smith's jury could not agree on a verdict.
According to the Guthrie News Page, the jurors were given the case around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday. After several hours of discussion, they stayed deadlocked with a 7-5 vote.
Now, a court date has been set for July to schedule a new trial.
The Guthrie News Page also reports that the district attorney's office was unable to show any physical evidence to the jury such as phone logs, weapons, finger prints or DNA linking Reggie Smith to the crime scene.
News 9 reached out to the Logan County District Attorney. She told News 9 that due to it being a pending case, she is not able to give any comment at this time.