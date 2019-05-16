OCPD Investigates Spike In Car Burglaries, Believes Bank Customers Are Targets
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are working to track down suspects following a spike in car break-ins. Officials said the thieves are targeting people leaving banks, carrying large amounts of cash.
Oklahoma City resident Roy Wallace is warning others to not make the mistake he did.
“Somebody was out there was waiting for a pigeon like me,” said Wallace.
Wallace left the Bank of America near north Pennsylvania Avenue and Memorial Road last month with money for a vacation. He drove to a nearby clinic and when he came out, his car had been burglarized.
“I walk about 10 steps and see my car with glass everywhere,” said Wallace. “I knew exactly what happened. They went right where the money was. Opened the glove compartment, closed it back and down and gone.”
Investigators have five other similar cases of car burglaries where large amounts of cash have been stolen. Police said the victims are carrying bank bags or envelopes of cash.
“The suspects are watching the bank and when somebody walks out with one of these bags and get in their car and drives off,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The suspects follow them.”
One victim had more than $1,500 stolen from his car while it was parked outside his home. Another person reportedly had $700 stolen from his glove box while they shopped at the outlet mall.
Wallace wants everyone to learn from his mistake.
“I’ve been telling people the story,” said Wallace. “They say, ‘Oh my God, that’s what I do,’” said Wallace. “They say, ‘I won’t do that again.’”
Police believe more than one person is involved in the car burglaries. They are warning the public to stay aware.
“You should always be aware of your surroundings,” said Knight. “Never leave items of value, whether it’s cash or other valuables inside your car unattended.”
Investigators do not have great suspect information at this time, because they said the perpetrators are using different cars and targeting different banks.