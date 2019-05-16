Newman said all three were killed in Washington County, Virginia. Newman said Wright apparently met Vanmeter and Hopson, both from the same area in northeast Tennessee, through his work as a contractor with the James H. Drew Exposition, which operates carnivals throughout the southeast. According to court documents obtained by CBS affiliate WJHL, Wright said he killed Vanmeter during an argument February 28 and buried her body, and killed Hopson while they were on a walk March 17. Wright allegedly told investigators he shot Hopson and was transporting her body in the back of his truck when the remains fell out and rolled down an embankment near a bridge. He said he placed the woman's body in the North Fork Holston River, according to Newman. Crews have been searching the river but so far haven't found Hopson's remains, Newman said.