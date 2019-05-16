Facing increasing scrutiny about underage smoking, Juul has recently launched a multimillion-dollar television ad campaign re-branding itself as an aid for adults trying to kick traditional cigarettes. But anti-smoking experts and activists who say the company is making unproven claims for its product have raised concerns, including a letter earlier this month urging the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the company's marketing efforts. The letter was signed by six groups including the American Heart Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.