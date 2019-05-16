The judge said in court that because Taheerah Ahmad gave her daughter a life sentence of living with the physical and emotional scars from that night, it’s only fair for Ahmad to be given a life sentence, too.

The judge sentenced Ahmad to life in prison on three of the charges, plus an additional 10 years for setting her home on fire. The prosecutor, the defense, and the judge all agreed this is one the most egregious, heinous cases they've ever seen.

The medical report showed Ahmad's 10-year-old daughter had been stabbed around 100 times. The court listened to Ahmad's interview with police from the day this all happened.

In the video, she expressed no remorse then-saying her oldest daughter was evil and was plotting to kill her. Ahmad told police she stabbed her daughter dozens of times, but the girl wouldn't die so she set the house on fire just to make sure.

Ahmad's other two daughters weren't harmed that day, but the judge says they're victims just because they witnessed their sister's attack.

The judge says Ahmad has shown remorse since her arrest and acted in the best interest of her children by not making them go through a trial but that still doesn't excuse the crime.