Wanted: Tulsa County Child Sexual Abuse Suspect
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man accused of child neglect and child sexual abuse among other things.
Police say Curtis Cochran, 38, is wanted out of Tulsa County for 2 counts of child neglect and child abuse, abuse by caretaker, pointing a firearm, and possession of a controlled drugs.
Prosecutors charged Cochran and another woman last year with abuse, accusing them of tasing three children under the age of 9 and pointing a rifle at the face of a mentally disabled woman.
Cochran missed his last hearing in April and is due back in court next week. If caught, he will be held without bond.