Oklahoma City's First Costco Holds Grand Opening Thursday
Oklahoma City's first Costco is officially open.
The membership warehouse store is located near North Western Avenue and West Memorial Road near Chisholm Creek.
Store managers told News 9 they estimate around 7,500 people have already signed up for memberships ahead of the grand opening.
The closest store before the OKC location was built was in Tulsa.
On opening day, doors opened at 8:00 a.m., but some people showed up hours before.
Julia Lyles was the first customer to get her place in line. She arrived at the Costco parking lot around 3:00 a.m.
"I wanted to be the first one," said Lyles. "I've been requesting one for Oklahoma City because I've been going to Tulsa and Dallas. So, I said we need one in Oklahoma City. So, I said I'm going to be the first customer."
The line grew throughout the morning and the parking lot was packed shortly after the doors opened.
Costco does require shoppers have a membership to enter the store. You can purchase a membership online or in-person at the new location.