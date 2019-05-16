Several states have passed strict abortion laws recently. In April, Ohio passed a bill that outlaws abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. On Wednesday, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit to challenge the bill.

The law is not in effect yet, but is gaining national attention because of an 11-year-old girl in the state who became pregnant during a rape. The girl was allegedly rapped by a 26-year-old multiple times, according to police reports. Ohio's new law says that victims like her won't have a choice to have an abortion — they would have to carry and deliver their rapist's child.

The law prohibits any woman from obtaining an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually about five or six weeks into a pregnancy. That's before most women even know that they're pregnant.

As Ocasio-Cortez pointed out in her tweets, Alabama's legislation also makes no exceptions for victims or rape or incest. Missouri's bill, which was signed into law just hours after Alabama's, includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Doctors would face five to 15 years in prison for violating an eight-week cutoff. Women who receive abortions wouldn't be prosecuted.

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only outspoken opponent of the abortion laws. After a strict abortion law was passed in Georgia, making abortions illegal after six weeks, several filmmakers said they would boycott the state. Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams said they would be donating profits from their new HBO show to organizations fighting the law.