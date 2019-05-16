With summer right around the corner, Americans are ready to kick off a season of sunshine and swimming. But before you jump into the water, beware: a new report exposes some bad habits that contribute to dirty swimming pools.

The survey found that more than half of U.S. adults use a swimming pool as a sort of communal bathtub, admitting to swimming as a substitute for showering or using the pool to rinse off after exercise or yardwork. They do so even though two-thirds of those surveyed reported knowing that pool chemicals do not eliminate the need to shower before swimming.

"When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs," Dr. Chris Wiant, chair of the Water Quality & Health Council, said in a statement. "Rinsing off for just one minute removes most of the dirt, sweat, or anything else on your body."6 gross facts about swimming pools

The report, conducted online by Sachs Media Group, surveyed 3,100 American adults. It also found 40% of Americans admit to peeing in the pool as an adult. Experts warn that urine reacts with chlorine, reducing the amount of the chemical available to kill germs.

"The bottom line is: Don't pee in the pool," said Michele Hlavsa, chief of the CDC's Healthy Swimming program. "Swimming is a great way to be physically active and not peeing in the pool is a key healthy swimming step."

The survey revealed even more nasty findings. Almost a quarter of Americans said they'd go in a swimming pool within one hour of having diarrhea and 48% said they never shower before swimming.

The CDC advises all swimmers stay out of the pool if they have diarrhea, as this can contaminate the pool with feces and germs, which can make others sick. Everyone should also rinse off before entering a swimming pool.

When it comes to making sure the water is safe to swim in, the CDC recommends taking matters into your own hands. Pool-goers can use a test strip — available at most pool-supply stores, or free on the Water Quality and Health Council's Healthy Pools campaign website — to determine if the pH and free chlorine or bromine concentration are correct. The CDC recommends the following levels: