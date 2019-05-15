My 2 Cents: When We Push Ourselves Outside Our Comfort Zones, We Grow
The transcript of my academic performance while at Oklahoma State University has been lost. That must be the case, because how else can you explain OSU President, Burns Hargis, inviting me to speak at commencement this past weekend.
“Ya know, it's not often that a guy with a 3.5 GPA gets invited to speak at commencement… And he didn't this year either. ** laughs ** burns boldly went out of the box and invited the guy with a 2.5 GPA.”
I gave the graduates some career tips that I've learned over my 35 years in broadcasting and finished with this.
"The fact that I'm up here is proof that anything is possible. So, congratulations class of 2019, now it's your turn to go live out your adventure!"
Writing and delivering that speech, which was honestly quite daunting, reminded me that it's when we push ourselves outside our comfort zone, that we grow the most.
I don't know about you, but I need to spend more time outside of my comfort zone.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.