Friends Remember Motorcyclist Killed After Struck By Suspected Drunk Driver In OKC
The friends of a motorcyclist killed by a suspected drunk driver are speaking out.
Investigators say Eric Herrmann, 38, and his girlfriend were on his motorcycle, when a truck slammed into them.
It happened Tuesday, May 14 at Southwest 22nd Street and Meridian Avenue in Oklahoma City.
“It’s out of left field, especially for someone so full of life energetic, and ready to be somebody,” said friend Tommy Thompson.
Thompson said he got the call Wednesday morning. His friend, who he had spoken to just hours before the crash, was gone.
“The guy was full of life, and I honestly can’t say I know a better person than him,” said Thompson.
According to police, Herrmann and his girlfriend Erin were on Meridian when Mitchell Gray failed to yield and turned into the couple.
Friend Jim Sheil says the two were on a bike Eric recently purchased.
“Less than two weeks he's had that bike, and the first thing he did, he brought it over here. He messaged me and said, ‘Hey man, I got this new bike and I want you guys to check it out,’” said Sheil.
Sheil said he was in a similar accident four years ago, and still has the scars.
“There’s not a whole lot more that we can do as bikers, except cover ourselves in foam,” said Sheil.
He says in an instant, a biker's world can be turned upside down.
“Even though it was an experienced rider, brand new bike, and it happens to him that quick,” said Sheil.
Eric died at the scene, while his girlfriend remains hospitalized and continues to fight.
“She either has or they are going to remove a leg, she has a broken hip, a broken back, and numerous other problems,” said Thompson.
The friends say now all they can do is cherish the time they had with their friend.
“Things like this happen constantly, and you never know what's going to be here tomorrow,” said Sheil.