News
OKC Urban Renewal Authority To Renovate Historic House In Deep Deuce District
OKLAHOMA CITY - On Wednesday, The Urban Renewal Authority voted to put in a full-priced offer for the old Luster Mansion in Oklahoma City’s Deep Deuce district.
The brick house was built in 1926 and was home to the Sydney and Mary Lyons. The African American couple started selling toiletries and hair care products all over the country.
The Luster name came from the couple’s son-in-law.
Products were also labeled and sold out one of the three other buildings on the property at 300 Northeast 3rd Street.
The Urban Renewal Authority offered $700,000 for the home and says it needs a new roof right away. It says it will partner with a developer to figure out what the Luster Mansion will become.