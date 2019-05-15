Lewd Acts Investigation In Prague Brings Forth Alleged Victims After Teacher’s Death
PRAGUE, Oklahoma - New developments are emerging in a lewd acts investigation against a man who once taught at Prague Elementary and Middle Schools.
Bill Smith, 67, died in a head-on crash the morning after the district attorney's team interviewed him. More alleged victims are now coming forward.
Smith taught at Prague Public Schools for three decades, and a victim attorney tells News 9 the boys and men now reporting their experiences are in an age range spanning that entire length of time, from five years old to up to 35.
A two-time teacher of the year, Smith touched the lives of hundreds of Prague children during his 32-year career. Some of those students now say he did more than touch them. They say he raped them.
Cameron Spradling, who represented the victims in the McLoud and Perry child sex abuse scandals, is already representing one of the alleged victims from Prague, with at least six more families seeking his services so far.
“I have been receiving telephone calls (Wednesday) morning from parents of victims,” Spradling said, “and every story that’s coming in is consistent.”
Spradling says District Attorney Allan Grubb's investigators had already started conducting forensic interviews with boys before calling Smith in on May 2.
“They didn’t arrest him that Thursday evening,” said Spradling, “but they did inform the school to not let him in this school the next day, and he was dead before noon that next day.”
South of town, Smith drove his pickup truck into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a semi.
The school district released a statement saying it was shocked by the investigation, and subsequent death of the long-time teacher. Counselors were on campus the following week.
The DA is not abandoning the case. He has rallied the Coordinated Community Response Team to provide support to anyone who needs it.
Spradling said, “This is where healing starts, and there are answers to their questions at this moment, and all answers will come forth.”
Shawnee-based advocacy agency Project SAFE is taking calls right now. They can connect you with resources to help with the healing process. Call (405) 273-9953 or click here.