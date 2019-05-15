Man Arrested After Stealing SUV From Garage, Leading Officers On Chase In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A simple mistake by a northwest Oklahoma City homeowner left an opportunity for a car thief. The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car.
Officers captured Taron Stevenson, 23, after a foot chase.
An open garage door on Judith Boismier’s home caught Stevenson’s attention. The homeowner's grandson heard one of family's cars leave early in the morning.
Boismier reported the small door was accidently left up. Stevenson found keys that were left inside the family's SUV and drove away.
“Not only was it missing, but the other cars that were there had been rifled through,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
“He went through my grandson’s glove box,” said Boismier. “And then, he went to my car.”
While she was checking if anything was stolen from the other cars, police went to work locating the missing SUV.
“I have no idea what he might have done, he just got caught before he got out of the neighborhood,” said Boismier. “And they said it’s fortunate because there aren’t many cars out at that time.”
Police said Stevenson led officers on a brief pursuit down the Northwest Expressway. He turned into the Catholic Pastoral Center and bailed from the car.
“He ended up being taken into custody a short time later,” said Knight.
Boismier was brought to the area to pick up the SUV. She said everything happened so fast and appreciated the speedy response.
“They were really quick,” said Boismier. “My grandson woke me up a little after two at 3:40, I was crawling back in bed.”
She said a wallet was also left inside the SUV and claims Stevenson took $140 in cash from the wallet.
Stevenson is a convicted burglar, and now faces another burglary charge along with car theft and eluding police complaints.