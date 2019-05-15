Rep. Horn Yet To Receive National Democratic Funding Despite Multiple Challengers
As national Democrats gear up for 2020, the party has started backing the most vulnerable seats in their newly won majority in the House.
Despite indicators that her district will be one to watch, Congresswoman Kendra Horn, Democrat-Oklahoma District 5, has not received any support from the official party, according to campaign finance reports.
According to a report in the New York Times, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised a record amount of money in the first quarter this year, which would normally mean the party would spread some of that money to more districts.
Second, state Republicans began testing candidate names almost immediately after Horn's election and the congresswoman already has Republican challengers; state Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, and businesswoman Terry Neese. National Republicans have also identified Horn's seat as a target for next year.
"It's my job right now to ensure that we are working for everybody, regardless of party, regardless of background,” Horn said to News 9’s Alex Cameron in late April. “We're going to show up and serve, and make sure that we're listening to the concerns of Oklahomans."
Horn's lack of initial support from the DCCC could be a sign they don't think she'll keep her seat in 2020 or they just haven't gotten around to giving her money yet. Horn has proven herself to be quite the fundraiser. It helped her push out Steve Russell in 2018 and her first quarter campaign funds are robust.
“The DCCC has added us to their Frontline program, which is their first line of defense to protect incumbents,” Horn campaign manager Ward Curtain said. “The congresswoman is a very strong fundraiser and just turned in one of the largest quarters for a Democratic candidate in Oklahoma in over a decade. She's also been extremely active in the district ... We feel very good about our positioning in the race and the path to re-election.”