Sifuentes found a release in running and started doing it more and more. And not only was she was running, she was running fast — so fast that she caught the eye of college recruiters.

The high school senior was offered a scholarship to run at the University of the Ozarks, which she signed last month.

She reflected on how much her life has changed. "I just look back and think, 'This is who you are. You're someone strong,'" Sifuentes said. "You don't give up easily. Even though times get rough, you have to keep going. Even though you fall down, you have to keep going."

Her coach was extremely impressed with how she handled her difficult senior year. "To me, I don't know that I've ever met another kid who can do what she's done and endure what she's endured and do it with a smile," Coach Smith said.

"That's her heart. Somebody tells her that she can't do something, she's going to prove to you that she can," he added.