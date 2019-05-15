Ohio's "heartbeat" bill provides no exceptions for rape or incest victims. Last week, a 26-year-old in Ohio was indicted on felony rape charges for allegedly impregnating an 11-year-old. Though the new abortion ban is not yet in effect, her's is the type of pregnancy that would no longer be eligible for termination under the new law. More than 4,000 women were raped in Ohio in 2017, according to data compiled by the FBI. Of those, more than 800 victims were assaulted by a family member.