McDonald's told BBC News it had been asked by U.S. Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina to offer the service.

A spokesman for the restaurant chain told the BBC that employees would, "help anyone who finds themselves in need of assistance," not just Americans, "for example, by calling the police or emergency services." The fast-food company also made it clear that its Austrian restaurants would remain Austrian territory, unlike official U.S. embassies and consulates around the world which are U.S. territory under international law.

The embassy's Facebook post showed Traina after he signed the agreement with McDonald's managing director in Austria, Isabelle Kuster, on May 10.