Oklahoma Health Department Confirms Measles Case in Okmulgee County
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that they are investigating a case of measles.
This is the first confirmed case of measles in Oklahoma since May 2018. OSDH says measles was identified in a person who returned to Oklahoma after traveling to various domestic and international destinations. They say the virus is still common in many parts of the world with outbreaks occurring in Europe, Israel, Ukraine, and the Philippines. These outbreaks have resulted in travelers who develop illness in the U.S. following their return.
Based on collected information about the measles case during the time the patient was contagious, public health officials want to alert anyone who visited Saint Francis Glenpool emergency room, May 11, from 8 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. about potential exposure to the measles virus.
Public health officials are collaborating with Saint Francis Glenpool to identify anyone who may have visited the facility to inform them of their exposure and provide recommendations.
The symptoms of measles generally appear a week to two weeks after infection, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a rash that breaks out three to five days after symptoms begin. The rash usually begins as flat red spots on the face at the hairline that spreads downward to the neck, body and extremities.