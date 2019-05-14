This morning our district's network was significantly compromised by a form of malware. Although our IT Services Team has been hard at work all day, this issue is continuing to worsen. To help limit our exposure, the district has decided to shut down the OKCPS network completely at 4:00 p.m. today, meaning we will have no access to email. We will, however, have access to our cell phones so we encourage you to reach out to us via phone.

Please note that while we hope it won't be necessary, our network could be shut down for several days. We DO NOT plan to cancel classes for OKCPS for Tuesday, May 14.

This is a fluid and unusual situation, and we will provide you with additional details as soon as possible.