Police Chase Ends In Motorcycle Crash In SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - A biker is in the hospital Tuesday morning after leading police on an overnight chase, officials said.
Police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Southeast 59th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue, but the driver sped off.
The chase ended near Southwest 89th Street and Portland Avenue when the driver crashed into a fence near the airport. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg, officials said.
Police said they're still investigating if the motorcycle was stolen.
This is a developing story.