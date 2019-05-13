News
Emergency Crews Responding To Explosion At Georgia-Pacific In Muskogee
Monday, May 13th 2019, 10:18 PM CDT
Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are on the scene of a large explosion at the Georgia Pacific plant in Muskogee.
Officials have confirmed that everyone has been accounted for at the site with minimal injuries. Muskogee Fire Chief says that every available fire truck is on scene.
A large forklift truck exploded causing the fire.
This is developing story check back for details