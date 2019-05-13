Oklahoma Legislators Appear To Be Joking About Sexual Misconduct In Live Video
News 9 is looking into some comments made by two state lawmakers just before Gov. Kevin Stitt’s press conference Monday afternoon.
Stitt met with the press to discuss the state budget. However, before the press conference began and the microphones were hot, state Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore) can be heard asking Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R-Okmulgee), “You molested this girl after Kannady did?”
Fetgatter seems to reply, “No, I was at the table and I allowed it.”
McBride then appears to ask, “Are you sure it wasn’t a donkey or a goat?”
The conversation seems to be in reference to an investigation underway after a blogger accused Rep. Chris Kannady (R-Oklahoma City) of inappropriately touching a former female representative.
McBride is refusing to comment, and we are waiting for a response from Fetgatter.
Join us for News 9 at 10 p.m. for more details. In the meantime, you can watch our Facebook Live from this afternoon. The comments in question happened at the 4:05 mark.