Transition Plan In Progress For OU President Jim Gallogly's Retirement
NORMAN, Oklahoma - University of Oklahoma President James Gallogly announced his retirement Sunday, but he did not give a specific date for his departure.
In a statement Gallogly said, “...I have advised our Board of Regents of my plans to retire once they have a transition plan in place.”
According to the Board of Regents’ manual, a committee will be selected to choose the next president.
The manual states, “it is recommended that the presidential search committees shall have representation by faculty, student(s), and staff.”
According to the guidelines, “faculty members shall constitute a majority of search committee members.
During the last selection process, which resulted in Gallogly becoming president, outside firm Storbeck Pimentel and Associates was brought in.
That process came under fire by hundreds of people who signed an open letter demanding transparency.
Monday morning, a spokesperson from Storbeck Pimentel and Associates declined to comment to News 9.