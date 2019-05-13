ESPN reports that Boling was glad that the wind was not an issue on Saturday.

"Because after last week everyone was like, 'Oh, the wind was illegal,' and stuff like that. So I'm like, 'All right, I'll just drop a fast time today,'" Boling told ESPN.

ESPN reported that Boling also ran the final leg to help his school win a dramatic come-from-behind win in the 1,600-meter relay.

"I knew he had about a 15-meter lead," Boling told ESPN. "But I thought I could get him. At the [final] 100 [meters], I heard the crowd get loud and it really helped me."