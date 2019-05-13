But now, looking down at her healthy newborn baby girl, Lily, she said, "The funny thing is, that with Alex I can remember looking down and thinking, 'I love him too much, I can't vaccinate him, I can't hurt him that way.' And now with her, I look down and I have the same thought, only opposite, where it's like, 'I love her so much, I can't take her outta the house until I vaccinate her.' Each comes from a place of love."