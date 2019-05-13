News
2 More Arrests Made In Connection With Thursday Night Homicide In NW OKC
Monday, May 13th 2019, 10:58 AM CDT
Updated:
Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting death in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Dustin Turner, 41, and Tiffani Graves, 30, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of Brandie Alden's death.
Alden, 38, was found shot in her apartment Thursday night in the 6100 block of MacArthur Park Lane. She died from her wounds at a local hospital.
Dylan Wade Schwenk, 27, was arrested Friday afternoon after a short foot chase in connection with Alden's death.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.