Parents and teachers identified another woman in the photo as Jennifer Garcia, who is known for testifying in the abuse and murder trial of an 8-year-old boy, Gabriel Fernandez. Garcia was the boy's first-grade teacher and testified that as his teacher she could tell he was being physically abused at home. Fernandez's mother pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence. Her boyfriend was found guilty and sentenced to death.

CBS Los Angeles was unable to reach Garcia for comment about the photo. The school district would not identify the teachers to the station.

Two parents, who said their daughter is in Garcia's class, told CBS Los Angeles she reported to work on Thursday. The parents said teachers demanded that Garcia leave – and she did. The school would not comment on that when CBS Los Angeles asked for confirmation.

The school district would only tell CBS Los Angeles that all four teachers and the principal have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The district didn't immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Activists and parents gathered outside the school on Thursday. One person said they were "infuriated" and worried about the children. Another said it's time to move out of the area.