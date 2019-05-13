News
I-35 Closed Between Blackwell, Braman In Kay County Due To An Accident
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says Interstate 35 is closed between SH-11 (mm 22) at Blackwell and Braman in Kay County due to an accident.
According to the report, a semi has overturned in the center median.
Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed at this time.
Officials say the closure is expected to continue through the afternoon as crews work to clean up the area.
Motorists should expect delays.
The detour for northbound motorists is eastbound SH-11 to northbound US-177 to I-35. Southbound motorists may use southbound US-177 to westbound SH-11 to I-35.