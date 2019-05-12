News
Fire Officials: 1 Dead In House Fire, Explosion In Grady County
VERDEN, Oklahoma - The Verden Fire Department said a person is dead Sunday following a house fire and explosion in Grady County.
This happened around 8 p.m.
Officials said the cause of the fire was an oxygen tank inside of the house that exploded. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the tank to explode.
According to the report, there are multiple injuries.
Officials said Highway 2 is closed at this time.
More details will be provided as they become available.