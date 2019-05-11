Missouri Man Accused Of Killing Cats He Found On Craigslist
ST. PETERS, Mo. - A Missouri man is charged with felony animal abuse after authorities say he killed and dismembered cats he found in online want ads.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says 20-year-old Kaine Louzader was charged Friday. Prosecutors say more charges are expected.
Court documents say dead cats have been turning up on or near Louzader’s street outside St. Peters since January. Police contacted Louzader after someone reported seeing him dump a dead cat near his house.
