Fuel Truck Explodes At Oklahoma Prison
STRINGTOWN, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reports that no one was injured in a fuel truck explosion on Friday.
ODOC says the truck was delivering gasoline to Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown. It blew up at a fueling station and debris flew onto the median of an adjacent highway. Multiple area fire departments and emergency crews responded to the fire. ODOC says staff members were moved away from the area, as were inmates working at OCI.
"It's a blessing that no one was hurt in this accident. This was a violent explosion," said DOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh.
ODOC’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety and other state authorities are working to determine what caused the explosion.