1 Shot, Transported To Hospital After Drive-By In NW OKC
Friday, May 10th 2019, 10:14 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was shot and transported to a local hospital following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
According the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers were called to the 7400 block of NW 10th Street, around 9:50 p.m. Friday, when a car approached two men walking in a parking lot and someone started shooting.
Officers discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. That person, who has not been identified, was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The police captain told News 9 one suspect was detained in connection with the shooting.
