OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was shot and transported to a local hospital following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

According the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers were called to the 7400 block of NW 10th Street, around 9:50 p.m. Friday, when a car approached two men walking in a parking lot and someone started shooting. 

Officers discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. That person, who has not been identified, was transported with non-life threatening injuries. 

The police captain told News 9 one suspect was detained in connection with the shooting. 

